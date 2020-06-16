Frank G. Person
Iowa City - Frank G. Person, 82, of Iowa City died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines.
Graveside Committal Services will be held at 2:30 PM, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery, Iowa City, with Father Steven Witt officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to?????
Frank was born October 2, 1937 in Iowa City, the son of Frank and Delores Balluff Person. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
He was employed at the University of Iowa, where he was active in the Union. Frank was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
He is survived by his brother; Bob (Lisa) Person of Boone; nieces, Nicole (Brad) Perdue of Champlin, MN. and Brooke Person of Boone; and numerous cousins including, Rich (Jeanette) Lalor, Jerry Lalor, Jerry Kuncl, George (Annette) Carran, Charles Wicks, Timothy Wicks, Clark Wicks, Douglas Wicks, and Alan Wicks.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.