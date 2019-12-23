|
|
Frank Robert Spieker
Frank Robert Spieker passed away on December 20, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a short illness. He was the husband of Karen Ridpath Spieker. They shared 50 years together.
He was born in Los Angeles, California on December 15, 1925. Frank was in World War II and afterwards he played for the Modesto Cubs in Modesto, California. He attended tailor school and traveled to Iowa where he worked at Ewers Men Store in Iowa city, Iowa for 36 years before retiring in May of 2002.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Karen Ridpath Spieker, a son Terry (Stephanie) Elston, and 4 grandchildren, Trevor, Alex, Hayden, and Payton.
Cremation and memorial services are pending at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to the in his name.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019