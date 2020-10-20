Frank Snider
Iowa City - Frank Snider passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Oaknoll Retirement Residence in Iowa City, Iowa at the age of 93.
Private Graveside Services will be held at 2pm Friday, October 23, 2020,at the Sharon Hill Cemetery in Kalona. Frank's service will be live streamed on Friday afternoon and can be view later also.. To view please search "Remembering Frank Snider" on Facebook and request to join the group.. For a complete obituary to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
. Memorial Contributions may be made in Frank's Memory to the "Employee Gratuity Fund" c/o Oaknoll Retirement Residence in appreciation of the fine, wonderful, hardworking, COVID HEROS responsible for Frank and Gretchen's loving care and compassion shown while in residence.
Gay and Ciha Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Frank's family and his service.