Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oxford American Legion
Oxford - Frankie Bixby, 53 formerly of the Oxford area, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

His family includes his father, Elmer Franklin Brooks; siblings, Kathy Brooks, Frank Brooks (Marlys), Becky Poggenpohl (Brad Tripses) and Tammy O'Leary (Tony); many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Berniece Bixby who raised Frankie as her own son; and his mother, Bonnie Brooks.

A gathering of family and friends to remember Frankie will be held from 4 to 8 pm Saturday, June 22nd at the Oxford American Legion. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 7, 2019
