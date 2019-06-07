|
Frankie Bixby
Oxford - Frankie Bixby, 53 formerly of the Oxford area, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
His family includes his father, Elmer Franklin Brooks; siblings, Kathy Brooks, Frank Brooks (Marlys), Becky Poggenpohl (Brad Tripses) and Tammy O'Leary (Tony); many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Berniece Bixby who raised Frankie as her own son; and his mother, Bonnie Brooks.
A gathering of family and friends to remember Frankie will be held from 4 to 8 pm Saturday, June 22nd at the Oxford American Legion. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 7, 2019