Franklin "Frank" Norton
Carlisle - Franklin "Frank" Norton, 85, passed away March 10, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice.
Frank was born August 7, 1934 in Honey Creek Township, Iowa to Leo and Florence Norton. He graduated from Marengo High School in 1952. He served in the United States Army. Frank was united in marriage to Peg Norton on Flag Day, June 14, 1958. He was involved with Boy Scouts of America for over 44 years, was one of the founding members of the Carlisle Boy Scouts and served as Scout Master for a number of years. He retired from Warren County in 1999, where he worked as a surveyor for many years. Frank was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carlisle and was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren, camping, playing Cribbage, working with his hands, home repairs and woodworking.
Frank is survived by his children, Pam Snyder, Paula (Mark) Caskey, Pat (Karen) Norton and Todd Norton; grandchildren, Donny, Rick and Betsy Snyder, A.J., Parker and Bailey Caskey, Jaret, Brady and Alaina Norton and Nash Norton; and his great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Bentlee and Rae Snyder and Ali Snyder and Noah Humble.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Peg Norton; children, Tom Norton and Theresa Norton; parents; twin brother in infancy, Fred Norton; and a sister in infancy.
The family will greet friends Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 2566 Scotch Ridge Road in Carlisle. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 16th at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Frank will be laid to rest with military honors on Monday, March 16th at 2:30 p.m. at the Calvary Cemetery in Marengo, Iowa.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Frank.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020