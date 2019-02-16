Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Frederick R. "Bud" McGinnis

Frederick R. "Bud" McGinnis

Iowa City - Frederick R. "Bud" McGinnis age 85 of Iowa City died Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery where Military Honors will be provided. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services at the funeral home. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 16, 2019
