Iowa City - Frieda L. Rummelhart, age 102 longtime resident of Iowa City died peacefully in her home on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Frieda Louisa Schmidt was born September 28, 1918, on a farm near Homestead, Iowa the daughter of William and Gesine (Ahrens) Schmidt. She attended country schools and graduated from High School in Conroy, Iowa, where she played girls basketball. After high school she attended Beauty School in Cedar Rapids. She then lived and worked in San Francisco during World War II. On February 4, 1950, she was united in marriage to John R. Rummelhart in Iowa City. The couple made their home in Iowa City where she cared for their family.
Frieda was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed walking in City Park and traveling. Her favorite trips were to China and Egypt.
Her family includes her children, Carol and Jerry Litton, JoAnne Rummelhart, John and Kristin Rummelhart and Robert Rummelhart and Angela Embree; grandchildren, Brian and Meghann Litton, Andrew and Lindsey Litton, Ben Rummelhart, Esmé Rummelhart and Annalise Rummelhart; great-grandchildren, Jack Litton and Harper Litton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John; 4 brothers and 1 sister.
There will be a time of public visitation on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 4:30 to 6 pm. At Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private family services will be held at 10am Tuesday, November 10th at Zion Lutheran Church, followed with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Frieda's service will be live streamed Tuesday morning. To view please search "Remembering Frieda Rummelhart" on Facebook and request to join the group. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her memory to Zion Lutheran Church. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
