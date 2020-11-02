Frieda L. Rummelhart
Iowa City - Frieda L. Rummelhart, age 102, longtime resident of Iowa City died peacefully in her home on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
There will be a time of public visitation on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 4:30 to 6 pm. At Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private family services will be held at 10am Tuesday, November 10th at Zion Lutheran Church, followed with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Frieda's service will be live streamed Tuesday morning to see and can also be see anytime later. To view please search "Remembering Frieda Rummelhart" on Facebook and request to join the group. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her memory to Zion Lutheran Church. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
.