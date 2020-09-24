1/1
Gabriella Wowo Buka
Gabriella Wowo Buka

Iowa City - Gabriella Wowo Buka, age 13 died August 29, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hosptials and Clinics.

Gabriella Buka Wowo, affectionately known as GAGA was born on December 1, 2006 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. She was the firstborn child from her parents Alain Buka Etike and the late Getou Mukendi Ngamala. Gabriella started elementary school at Zuza Elementary School in Kinshasa, DR Congo and later on when the family moved to Iowa City in 2018, she was enrolled at Alexander Elementary where she graduated in 2019. Up until her passing, she was a student at Northwest Junior High School and was looking forward to a new school year.

Gabriella was a loving, caring, compassionate and responsible young lady and she will be greatly missed by her family, friends and those who knew her. She had many plans in her life including studying medicine so she can treat people with cancer, an illness that claimed her mother's life.

She is survived by her father, Alain Buka; younger brothers, Roberto David and Aurlain Henry and younger sister, Happiness Nima Buka of Iowa City, grandparents, numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

Rest in peace precious tresor.

Funeral services will be held from 10:00 am to 12 noon Saturday, September 26, 2020, at River Community Church @ 3001 Muscatine Avenue in Iowa City. Gabriella's service will be live streamed on Saturday. To view please search "Remembering Gabriella Wowo Buka " on Facebook and request to join the group. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
