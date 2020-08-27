1/1
Gary A. Kallaus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary A. Kallaus

Richmond - A private family graveside service for Gary A. Kallaus, 83, of Richmond, will be held Saturday, August 29 at the Holy Trinity Catholic cemetery in Richmond. A memorial fund has been established for Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Gary Kallaus died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his home in Richmond. The Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Gary Anthony Kallaus was born August 26, 1937, the son of Roy John and Maude Edythe (Welte) Kallaus. He graduated from Kalona High School in 1955 and served two years in the United States Army. Gary attended the University of Iowa and worked for Unibank and then worked at Farmer's Savings Bank. Gary was a faithful member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church and served on the Kalona Historical Society Board. He enjoyed Notre Dame Football, Iowa Wrestling, yardwork, collecting all types of things including marbles, coins and glass wear, and spending time with kids.

Survivors include four siblings: Norman Kallaus of Iowa City, Jane Kallaus of Iowa City, Louise Sattler of Kalona, Angie (Tom) Hofer of Kalona, sister-in-law Dora Kallaus of Kalona, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Gary in death were his parents two brothers: Robert and Thomas Kallaus; and three sisters: Pauline Hershberger, Yvonne Davis and Mary Kathyrn Barry.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Press-Citizen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved