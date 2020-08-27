Gary A. Kallaus



Richmond - A private family graveside service for Gary A. Kallaus, 83, of Richmond, will be held Saturday, August 29 at the Holy Trinity Catholic cemetery in Richmond. A memorial fund has been established for Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Gary Kallaus died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his home in Richmond. The Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Gary Anthony Kallaus was born August 26, 1937, the son of Roy John and Maude Edythe (Welte) Kallaus. He graduated from Kalona High School in 1955 and served two years in the United States Army. Gary attended the University of Iowa and worked for Unibank and then worked at Farmer's Savings Bank. Gary was a faithful member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church and served on the Kalona Historical Society Board. He enjoyed Notre Dame Football, Iowa Wrestling, yardwork, collecting all types of things including marbles, coins and glass wear, and spending time with kids.



Survivors include four siblings: Norman Kallaus of Iowa City, Jane Kallaus of Iowa City, Louise Sattler of Kalona, Angie (Tom) Hofer of Kalona, sister-in-law Dora Kallaus of Kalona, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceding Gary in death were his parents two brothers: Robert and Thomas Kallaus; and three sisters: Pauline Hershberger, Yvonne Davis and Mary Kathyrn Barry.









