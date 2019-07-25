|
|
Gary E. Albertson
- - Gary E. Albertson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Gary was born on June 19, 1936, in Austin, Minnesota. He was raised in Charles City, Iowa where he graduated from high school. Gary went on to join the United States Marine Corps and received an honorable discharge after a short time in the military. Gary attended and graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts, General Science degree.
On September 19, 1959, Gary married Nancy Melrose. The couple briefly lived in Moline, Illinois and Cedar Rapids, Iowa before settling down in Iowa City, Iowa where they successfully raised their family. They were married 52 years before Nancy passed away in 2012.
Gary, or Albie, as his friends called him, was a man of great integrity, generosity, and loyalty. His wife and family were his constant priority. Albie's friendships were deep and long lasting, and he treasured his time with his buddies very much.
Gary and Nancy were very fortunate to retire early and enjoy their Golden years traveling and visiting their children and grandchildren. They spent many cold Iowa winters in Marco Island, Florida and a lot of time in Arizona and San Diego with their family.
Gary is survived by his three children, John Albertson of San Diego. Ann Smith (Kyle) and Amy Kelley (Chris) both of Gilbert, Arizona. And his 6 grandchildren Kaitlyn, Jillian, and Jaycie Smith. Lucy, Levi and Owen Peterson, and his sister Marlene Staudt of Missouri.
Gary (Albie) will be missed by so many but will live eternally with the love of his life in Heaven. "We will all be together someday."
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 25, 2019