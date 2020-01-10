|
Gary L. Wilkinson
Oxford - Gary L. Wilkinson, 77 of Oxford died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Iowa City.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 15th. from 3 to 7 pm at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Burial with Military Honors will take place at 1:00 pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020