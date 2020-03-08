Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
570 Dublin Drive
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
570 Dublin Drive
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Strank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lee Strank

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Lee Strank Obituary
Gary Lee Strank

Iowa City - Gary Lee Strank, 73, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Windmill Manor in Coralville, IA.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 570 Dublin Drive, Iowa City. Visitation will be at the church from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date in Eaton Rapids, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints or Friends of Scouting.

A full obituary can be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -