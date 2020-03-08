|
Gary Lee Strank
Iowa City - Gary Lee Strank, 73, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Windmill Manor in Coralville, IA.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 570 Dublin Drive, Iowa City. Visitation will be at the church from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date in Eaton Rapids, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints or Friends of Scouting.
A full obituary can be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020