Gary Leo Griffin
New London - Gary Leo Griffin, 72, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home. He was born September 13, 1947, in Iowa City to Earl Vincent and Phyllis Mae Kleopfer Griffin. On July 5, 1969 he married Ronda Jean Villhauer in Iowa City.
He attended St. Patrick's School, was a 1965 graduate of Regina High School in Iowa City, and attended Kirkwood College in Cedar Rapids. He was of the Catholic faith and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was manager of non-foods for Mays/Eagles for many years and was manager and part owner of Stockmans Truck Stop in South St. Paul, MN. Every year he coached softball for his class reunion at the Fall Fun Festival; used to love watching wrestling with his father-in-law; especially enjoyed watching the Hawkeyes, Bears and Cubs, and loved being in the sports pools. He enjoyed playing in the snow and snowball fights with his daughters and never missed an opportunity to see them at their games.
Gary is survived by his wife; daughters, Debra (Scott) Schroeder of Burlington, Laura Christner and Erica Griffin both of New London; nine grandchildren; one sister, Phyllis (Mike) Patterson of Iowa City; and nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Rick Griffin.
The memorial service for Mr. Griffin will be held at 4:00 PM, Monday, November 18th at Elliott Chapel with Pastor Dean Graber officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until the time of the service. According to his wishes, his body has been cremated.
A memorial has been established for Great River Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019