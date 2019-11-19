|
Gary M. Brack
Iowa City - Gary M. Brack, 54 of rural Iowa City died suddenly Monday, November 18, 2019.
A gathering time for family and friends will be held at 1pm Friday, November 22, 2019 at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, followed by graveside services at 2pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019