Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Brack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary M. Brack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary M. Brack Obituary
Gary M. Brack

Iowa City - Gary M. Brack, 54 of rural Iowa City died suddenly Monday, November 18, 2019.

A gathering time for family and friends will be held at 1pm Friday, November 22, 2019 at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, followed by graveside services at 2pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -