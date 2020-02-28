|
|
Gary McNee
Littleton, CO - Gary McNee, 80, of Littleton Colorado died on February 14 after a heroic struggle with heart and lung disease. He is survived by his wife Carolyn McNee (married 1962), daughter Jody Jamison (Matt) and granddaughters Payton and Kelsey, daughter Marne Katsanis (John) and granddaughters Madeline and Sawyer, sisters Kara Brockschink (John) and Loralea Francis. He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Mildred McNee and sister Connie Swartzendruber.
Gary was born on October 28, 1939 in Cedar Rapids Iowa. He graduated from Norway High School, where he was active in 4H: raising, showing, and presenting. He received a BA from Cornell College and a MA in counseling from the University of Iowa
He retired after 30 years as a counselor at Littleton High School, making permanent impact on many students' personal and academic lives. He received a service award from the Arapahoe-Douglas Area Vocational school and was a representative in the Littleton Education Association.
His passion was cars: restoring them, driving them, reading about them, and in recent years YouTubing them. He belonged to the Mountain Plains Corvette Club. He was truly a "car person". He also enjoyed World War II history, traveling, his dogs, and many events with his children and grandchildren.
Donations: Northern Colorado Brittany Club or Colorado Public Radio
or cpr.org
Web site: www.OlingerChapelHill.com
Service: St. Luke's Methodist Church March 5 1:00
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020