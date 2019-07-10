|
|
Gary Ridgeway
Iowa City - Gary Lee Ridgeway, 75, passed away at his home in Iowa City on July 7th, after a brief illness.
A celebration of life will be held at the Eagles Club in Iowa City Iowa on Sunday, July 14th at 1:00 pm. Gary's body has been cremated and will be laid to rest at a later date. Cards of Condolence and/or Memorials to Eagles Club in Iowa City, IA or Vernon Cemetery may be mailed to the family at 904 W. Taylor Avenue, Fairfield, IA 52556. www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 10, 2019