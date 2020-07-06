Gary Westfall
Iowa City - Gary Westfall, 69, of Iowa City, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Iowa City. Services will be held at a later date. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Lone Tree is caring for the family. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.sandhfuneralservice.com
Gary Kenneth Westfall was born on September 25, 1950, in Iowa City, Iowa the son of Kenneth and Vera Jean (Lewis) Westfall. Gary was a 1968 graduate of Lone Tree High School. He was united in marriage to Frank Koenig on December 22, 2017 in Iowa City. Gary was employed by the University of Iowa as a Unit Clerk in the ENT Department before his retirement. He enjoyed reading, listening to 70's music and taking care of his cats.
Gary will be deeply missed by his husband, Frank Koenig; brother, Rick (Lisa) Westfall of Sparta, MO; nieces Nikky (Mark) Groeschner and Laura Westfall and nephew, Cory Westfall.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Alan Westfall.