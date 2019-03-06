|
Gene Cobb
North English - North English- Gene Carroll Cobb was born September 8, 1935 in Iowa County, Iowa, the son of Estill Anthony & Martha Lucille (Wade) Cobb. He graduated from North English High School in 1953. On November 20, 1955 Gene was united in marriage to Clara Martha Allison at the North English United Methodist Church. He was a life long resident and farmer of the North English Community. Gene was a member of the North English United Methodist Church and served on the Telephone Board from 1973 - 2003. He was very active in the North English Community. He enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, farming and teaching his children to fish. He was a wonderful and caring husband, dad and grandpa. Gene died on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Compass Memorial Healthcare in Marengo, at the age of 83 years.
Gene is survived by his wife Martha of North English, a daughter Cindy Cobb of Coralville; three sons Lonnie (Debbie) Cobb of Eagan, MN, Michael (Sandra) Cobb of North English and Jeffrey (Kim) Cobb of Panora; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two sisters Connie Collingwood of Cedar Falls and Bonnie Ritchie of Boisie, ID; and a brother-in-law Jerry Allison of North English. He was preceded by his parents, an infant daughter Laurie Ann Cobb and a brother-in-law Jimmy Allison
Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 am on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Powell Funeral Home in North English. Rev. Michelle Williamson will officiate. Burial will be in the North English Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the Powell Funeral Home in North English. Memorials are for the North English United Methodist Church or the North English Library. Powell Funeral Home in North English is caring for Gene and his family. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 6, 2019