Gene Mullinnix
Gene Mullinnix

Lone Tree - Gene R. Mullinnix, 79, of Lone Tree, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Lone Tree. Burial will be in the Lone Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Lone Tree Fire and Rescue in memory of Gene. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Gene Robert Mullinnix was born on January 14, 1941, in Iowa City, Iowa the son of Floyd L. and Lenore M. (Cerny) Mullinnix. Gene worked at Stutsman Agriculture Products and Services in Hills for 38 years. He enjoyed watching sports, especially football, walking around Lone Tree and visiting with people and dining out with family and friends.

Gene will be deeply missed by his brother, Don (Donna) Mullinnix of Riverside; sister-in-law, Wilma Mullinnix of Lone Tree; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bill and Charles.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Wapello
209 Franklin Street
Wapello, IA 52653
319-523-2721
