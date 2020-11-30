Geneva N. Wieland
North Liberty - Geneva N. Wieland, 82, of North Liberty, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her nephew's home in Oxford. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established at the funeral home in memory of Geneva. The Snyder & Hollenabugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Lone Tree is caring for Geneva's arrangements. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com
Geneva Nadien Wieland was born on June 6, 1938 in Lone Tree, Iowa, the daughter of Noah and Ruth (Stolley) Wieland. She taught briefly at a one room schoolhouse. Following her job at the school, Geneva worked at the University of Iowa for 52 years in the scheduling department. She lived on the family farm until she moved to Keystone Place in North Liberty seven years ago. Geneva enjoyed gardening her flower beds, sewing, caring for her exotic animals, creating stuffed animals for her nieces and nephews and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs.
Geneva will be deeply missed by her nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Darel Wieland, Jean Everhart and Dale Wieland who passed November 29, 2020.