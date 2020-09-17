1/1
Genie Hudson Patrick
Genie Hudson Patrick

Painter Genie Hudson Patrick died peacefully Friday September 4, 2020 in her daughter's home. Born 1938 and raised in Columbus, Mississippi by Ralph and Louise Hudson. She met her husband of 58 years, Joseph Patrick, at the University of Georgia in Athens where they both studied art. Genie and Joe continued their studies in Boulder, CO before moving to Iowa City, Iowa in 1965 where they put down roots raising two children, making art and teaching at the University of Iowa. She was an Adjunct Professor of Drawing. Genie enjoyed a successful gallery career and art showings throughout her life. She is known for her landscapes of Iowa and Oaxaca, places she held dear. In the early seventies the Patrick family began to spend time in Mexico, first in San Miguel de Allende and then Oaxaca, Oaxaca eventually outfitting a small ranch there as a studio and residence. She and Joe spent a portion of every year in Oaxaca, drawing and painting, travelling and spending time with their many close friends. Genie is survived by her two children. Ben Patrick and daughter in law Denise Martinez and Amanda Rivera Patrick and her son in law Fernando Rivera and her three grandchildren Joseph, Julia, and Isabella who she adored.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
