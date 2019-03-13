|
|
George Charles Wyant
North English - George Charles Wyant, age 86, of North English, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the English Valley Care Center. Funeral services 12:00 Noon, Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday March 6, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Zion Cemetery, rural Ladora. A memorial fund has been established.
George is survived by his sisters, Iva Glandon and Beulah Lortz, both of North English; 27 nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Elmer and Henry Wyant, a niece, a nephew, a great-niece and a great-nephew.
George Charles Wyant was born December 14, 1932, in North English, Iowa, the son of Bruce and Martha Haman Wyant. He attended North English High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army, serving 1953-1955, being stationed in Korea. George worked as a refrigeration tech at Amana Refrigeration, a mechanic in South English, five years with The Hiway Equipment Company, and five years with Midwest Metal Products as a welder, working on the Palo Nuclear Energy Plant, a project he was very proud of. George found many items useful. He was the go to fix-it man and loved to tinker on engines, furnaces and appliances. He was very skillful and an expert in many areas. He was a lifelong resident of North English and an avid Hawkeye Fan.
Online condolences:www.klosterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 13, 2019