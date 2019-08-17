|
George Herbert Reichardt
- - Geroge was born in Iowa City on April 4th, 1924, to Hazel Weeks Reichardt and George Reichardt Sr. He passed away August 3rd.The oldest of 4 boys, he graduated from City High in Iowa City in the class of 1942.
George married Ramona Jean Heusinkveld on Christmas Eve, 1943.
George served in the Army during WWII. He became a Ham Radio expert and was a self trained EE. He built component stereos, fixed TV's, and loved to fish. He had a great sense of humor and was a master gardener.
George is survived by two of his three children, Steven and Julianne. His youngest son Kenneth predeceased him. Additionally, George is also survived by four grandchildren and 9 great grand children.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 17, 2019