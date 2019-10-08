|
|
George John McCall
George John McCall passed away on October 4th, 2019, at the age of 80. Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 11th, 2019, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 520 Wilson Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A Celebration of George's life will follow at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home.
Born in California, his family moved to Iowa and made it their home. George attended University of Iowa, and earned his Masters and PhD in Sociology from Harvard by age 25. He authored several books and contributed to many publications over the years. He was a professor at University of Missouri in St. Louis for over 40 years. He loved his family, his work, and traveling the world, especially spending time in South Africa.
He is survived by his wife of 6 years, Linda McCall; daughter, Sarah Hunt (Bill); son, Grant McCall (Sarah); sisters, Connie Lee McCall, Ann Zito (Tony), and Marilyn Holmes (Tom); step-children, Jessica Libpscomb, Jennifer Martin (James), Jeannette Fauchier (Brian), James Bickford (Sarah Pimlott); grandchildren, Adrian, John and Caroline McCall, Caitlin Bickford (Brandon Bernard), Logan Hagmeier, Jada Lipscomb, Anna Fauchier, Anson Fauchier, Sam Martin, Alexander Bickford, Aunalee and Aiden Throndson; great-grandchildren, Emmett and Irie Maye Bernard; and many more cousins, nieces and nephews.
Donations in memory of George McCall to:
"McCall Family Gift for Lions"
Mailing address:
Museum of Natural History
11 MacBride Hall
The University of Iowa
Iowa City, IA 52242
Museum Phone #: 319-335-0480
Please share a memory of George at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 8, 2019