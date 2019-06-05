|
Georgette Fay DeJoode
Belle Plaine - Georgette Fay DeJoode, 72, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Belle Plaine Specialty Care.
There will be a celebration of life from 1-7 p.m. along with her benefit Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Belle Plaine County Club. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com Burial will take place at Koszta Cemetery at a later date.
Georgette was born August, 12, 1946 to George and Madeline (Dorman) Wisner. She attended Belle Plaine High School. Georgette was a hard worker, keeping busy with her many jobs, including Benco, waitressing, Amana Refrigeration for over 30 years, and most recently a Belle Plaine city employee for 9 years.
Georgette was a social butterfly who truly cared for and loved to be around people, especially her family and friends. She enjoyed collecting dolls and spending time at her "kitchen", the Lincoln Café. Georgette was a vibrant soul who touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son, Matt (Nickcole) DeJoode of Belle Plaine; grandson, Pierce DeJoode of Belle Plaine; siblings, Karen (Sydney) LaGrange of Amana, Linda Driscoll of Sioux Falls, SD, Larry Wisner of Belle Plaine and Jerry Wisner of Marengo, along with many more loving family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Georgette's family would like to thank all of the special friends who have been there to support her through her strong battle with cancer.
Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 5, 2019