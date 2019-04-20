|
Gerald Anthony Pacha
Brighton - Gerald Anthony Pacha, 80, of rural Brighton, died Tuesday evening April 16, 2019, at his home. He was born January 28, 1939, on the home farm south of Brighton to Albert P. and Teresa Agnes Fritz Pacha. He grew up in the Brighton/Pleasant Plain area and graduated from Pleasant Plain High School in 1956. Gerald farmed all of his life on the family's Century Farm and sold Pfiester Seed for 50 years. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Gerald married Rosemary Mineart July 30, 1966, in East Pleasant Plain. He was a member of St. Joseph & Cabrini Catholic Church and many farm, community and church organizations.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary of Brighton, son, Jeff Pacha (Michelle), Wichita, KS and daughter Jennifer Phillips (Brian), Johnston, Iowa, 6 grandchildren, 4 sisters: Mary Catherine Adam, Fairfield, Joanna Peterson, Newton, Edna Sieren (Don), Keota, and twin sister Geraldine Scheller (Melvin), Emporia, KS and 3 brothers: Don Pacha, Fairfield, Maurice Pacha (Katherine), Washington and Merle Pacha (Mary Ann), Washington.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday April 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Church in East Pleasant Plain. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Prayers for a Christian Wake and visitation will be held beginning at 5:30 to 8 P.M. Monday April 22, 2019, also at St. Joseph Church. Memorials to be designated by the family may be left at the church or mailed to the family at 1022 Spruce Avenue, Brighton, Iowa 52540. Gould Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 20, 2019