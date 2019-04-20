Services
Gould Funeral Home
107 N Farmer St
Brighton, IA 52540
319-456-2141
Wake
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
East Pleasant Plain, IA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
East Pleasant Plain, IA
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Pacha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Anthony Pacha


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald Anthony Pacha Obituary
Gerald Anthony Pacha

Brighton - Gerald Anthony Pacha, 80, of rural Brighton, died Tuesday evening April 16, 2019, at his home. He was born January 28, 1939, on the home farm south of Brighton to Albert P. and Teresa Agnes Fritz Pacha. He grew up in the Brighton/Pleasant Plain area and graduated from Pleasant Plain High School in 1956. Gerald farmed all of his life on the family's Century Farm and sold Pfiester Seed for 50 years. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Gerald married Rosemary Mineart July 30, 1966, in East Pleasant Plain. He was a member of St. Joseph & Cabrini Catholic Church and many farm, community and church organizations.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary of Brighton, son, Jeff Pacha (Michelle), Wichita, KS and daughter Jennifer Phillips (Brian), Johnston, Iowa, 6 grandchildren, 4 sisters: Mary Catherine Adam, Fairfield, Joanna Peterson, Newton, Edna Sieren (Don), Keota, and twin sister Geraldine Scheller (Melvin), Emporia, KS and 3 brothers: Don Pacha, Fairfield, Maurice Pacha (Katherine), Washington and Merle Pacha (Mary Ann), Washington.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday April 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Church in East Pleasant Plain. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Prayers for a Christian Wake and visitation will be held beginning at 5:30 to 8 P.M. Monday April 22, 2019, also at St. Joseph Church. Memorials to be designated by the family may be left at the church or mailed to the family at 1022 Spruce Avenue, Brighton, Iowa 52540. Gould Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now