|
|
Gerald "Gerry" Bruce Roe
Iowa City - Gerald "Gerry" Bruce Roe, 79, of Iowa City died on December 19, 2019 after a brief stay at Oaknoll Retirement Residence.
Gerry was born June 16, 1940 in Cushing, Wisconsin, to Fred and Maybell (Swenson) Roe. He grew up in Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, where he graduated from Unity High School. He moved to Minneapolis to pursue his education. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota and a master's degree from the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul.
Gerry married Laurel (Laurie) Nagel on September 12, 1964 in Little Falls, Minnesota. The couple had two sons, Stephen and David. The family moved to Iowa City in 1973. Laurie died on February 14, 1990 after years of health challenges related to diabetes. Gerry was a devoted caregiver for her. His diligent care allowed her to stay at home until shortly before her death.
He worked for The University of Iowa in the Placement Office within the College of Education for over 30 years. He enjoyed helping graduates find teaching jobs for years until he retired as the Associate Director in 2006. He was also a member of Phi Delta Kappa.
Gerry had a passion for theatre. He acted in and directed numerous productions for the Iowa City Community Theatre and Dreamwell Theatre. One of his favorite roles was being the King in the University of Iowa's Madrigal Dinners. He would often say "It's good to be the king!" In recent years, he faithfully supported all local theatres as an audience member and critic.
Gerry was proud of his sons. He attended Steve's basketball and baseball games all over the state. He directed David in Regina's productions of Fiddler on the Roof and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.
Survivors include his sons, Steve (April) Roe and David Roe, both of Iowa City, IA; grandchildren, Anthony Roe of Iowa City, IA, and Allison Roe of Peoria, IL and one brother, Jerry (Sheila) Hickok of Mankato, MN.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and one sister, Beverly Overman.
To celebrate Gerry's life, a memorial gathering will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at The Kirkwood Room, 515 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City, where The Quire will perform at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be held later at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Iowa City Community Theatre, the Iowa City Public Library or Dreamwell Theatre.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019