Gerald Meade
West Liberty - Gerald "Jerry" Meade, 86, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 14, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Christian Fellowship Church, West Liberty. Inurnment with military honors will be held in the North Prairie Cemetery, West Liberty. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to West Liberty Rescue Unit or Iowa City Hospice.
Jerry was born August 31, 1934 in Cosgrove, Iowa the son of Cletus and Esther (Stanton) Meade. Upon graduating from high school he joined the United States Army proudly serving our great country in the Korean War, making lifelong friends.
When he returned home, a pretty young woman named Mary Fobian caught his eye and captured his heart. They were married July 24, 1956 in Iowa City, sharing 64 wonderful years together.
Jerry was a lifelong farmer. he enjoyed watching Nascar, driving and collecting fast cars and trucks, and spending time with his beloved pets. He was most proud of his family that he and Mary built together.
He is survived by his wife Mary, their four children: Terri Lynn (Jim) Blair, Rick (Joann) Meade, Randy (Sue) Meade, Jon (Ronda) Meade all of West Liberty. Papa's nine grandchildren: Chenelle (Matt) Karam, Chana (Joe) Simon, Zach Merriman, Jerry (Abby) Meade, Josh (Holly) Meade, Chelsea (Dustin) McIntire, Jesse (Alison) Meade, Hanna and Hank Meade, twelve great grandchildren: Mason, Eva and Hudson Karam, Marley, Turner, Harper, Eden and Emmett Simon, Cash and Harlow Meade, Luke Meade and Maddi Meade. Brothers: Loren and Richard Meade, sisters: Donna Meade and Mary Sue Miller. He was preceded in death by his a parents, brothers: Duane and Butch, sisters: Barb Sternad and Dorothy Meade.
A special thank you to the staff at Mercy Hospital for the care given to Jerry.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020