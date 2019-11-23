|
Geraldine Marjorie "Boots" Potter
Tiffin, IA - Geraldine Marjorie "Boots" Stinocher Potter, age 100, passed away on November 22, 2019 at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon. A visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Solon.
In lieu of flowers Boots' family request memorials be sent to Essence of Life Hospice, Amana Iowa, American Legion Stinocher Post 460, Solon Iowa, and the .
