Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Geraldine Marjorie "Boots" Potter

Geraldine Marjorie "Boots" Potter Obituary
Geraldine Marjorie "Boots" Potter

Tiffin, IA - Geraldine Marjorie "Boots" Stinocher Potter, age 100, passed away on November 22, 2019 at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon. A visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Solon.

In lieu of flowers Boots' family request memorials be sent to Essence of Life Hospice, Amana Iowa, American Legion Stinocher Post 460, Solon Iowa, and the .

A complete obituary and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
