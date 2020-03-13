|
|
Gerry Skeels
Coralville - Gerry (Gerald) R. Skeels, 92, of Coralville died peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 AM Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Lensing Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Road, Coralville, with Father Chuck Adam officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the .
Gerry was born April 13, 1927 in Adrian, Michigan, the son of Wayland Sr. and Fern (Pratt) Skeels and received his bachelor's degree from Albion College.
Gerry began his 40 plus year successful career at American Chain and Cable company, after serving 2 years in Army during the Korean War. Gerry retired as plant manager.
During his retirement he enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and spending time with family.
Gerry is survived by his wife, Eileen and children, Sue Ann Slates, Marty (Sara) Skeels, Jay (Kathy) Skeels, Roman (Jeannie) Sirwinski, Linda Czerwinski, Janet (Kelly) Ungs, Roberta (Greg) Williams, Bill (Janice) Czerwinski, 15 grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Georgia, his parents, and numerous siblings.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020