Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Gladys M. Ott

Gladys M. Ott Obituary
Gladys M. Ott

Iowa City - Gladys Marjorie Gascho Ott age 95, formerly of Iowa City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Westwing Place in DeWitt, IA.

Private family services with burial at Memory Gardens have taken place through Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Public services will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorials may be made to: DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation (Westwing Place), Iowa City American Legion Auxiliary or Scott County Hospice. Cards and memorials may be sent to Shirley Stuart, 1739 W 59th Street, Davenport, Iowa. For a complete obituary to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020
