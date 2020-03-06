|
Glenn Andrew Etscheidt
Blairstown - Glenn Andrew Etscheidt, age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Gardens in Cedar Rapids.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church in Blairstown with Rev. Craig Steimel as celebrant. Private family interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Blairstyown. Friends may call from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Monday at the church in Blairstown. A memorial fund has been established.
Glenn was born on September 17, 1927 in Watkins, the son of John and Elsie (Brecht) Etscheidt. On February 22, 1930, Glenn was united in marriage to Letha Pickart at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Norway. Glenn was a longtime member of St. John Catholic Church in Blairstown.
He is survived by his wife Letha; 3 sons, James Etscheidt of Jacksonville, NC, Edward Etscheidt of Minneapolis, MN, and Ricky (Diane) Etscheidt of Blairstown; 4 grandchildren, Bradly Moore, Zachery Etscheidt, Jennifer (Jerry) Etscheidt, and Connie Hempel; 5 great grandchildren, Houston, Mackenzie, Peyton, Ashley, and Jacob; and his brother, Richard (Kim) Etscheidt of Newhall.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law Erlinda Etscheidt; brothers Robert, and William Etscheidt, and sister Alice Smith.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 6 to Mar. 11, 2020