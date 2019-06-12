|
Glenn Nagel
Parnell - Parnell- Glenn Arthur Nagel was born July 30, 1937 in LaSalle, Illinois, the son of Arthur L and Esther J (Johnson) Nagel. He graduated from Newark High School in 1955 and received his BS in agriculture with a minor in business from Illinois State. He served in the Army Reserves from 1960-1964.Glenn was a life long farmer. On August 14, 1964 Glenn was united in marriage to June Claire Gealow at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Yorkville, Illinois. Together they made their home in Newark until 2001, when they moved to Parnell, Iowa. Glenn was a former member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Yorkville and served as treasurer and on the church council and served as an officer with the Immanuel Lutheran Brotherhood. He was a member of the Kendall County Farm Bureau, and Ottawa Milk Producers Association. After moving to Iowa, he became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy, the Church ESR and Iowa County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed John Deere tractors, Studebaker cars, being outdoors, fishing, gardening and woodworking. Glenn died on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Colonial Manor in Amana, Iowa, at the age of 81 years.
Glenn is survived by three daughters Grace Melles of North Aurora, IL, Beth (Brian) Williams of Channahon, IL and Becky Nagel of Chicago, IL; five grandchildren Kyle & Tommy Melles, Jacob Diaz and Lyla & Olivia Williams; a brother Floyd (Marcia) Nagel of Millington, IL and a sister Carolyn (Ronald) Gengler of Sononauk, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife June.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 am on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy, Iowa. Pastor Gary Sears will officiate. Burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4-7 pm, at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 12, 2019