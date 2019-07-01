Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Iowa City - Gloria Anne Bohlmann Stigge, 90, died peacefully June 28, 2019 with family by her side. Private services will be held at a later date.

Gloria is survived by her three daughters: Alexis Stigge of Iowa City, Laurel (Robert) Novotny of Omaha, NE, and Alyson (Ronald) Lamb of Mt. Airy, MD. Her grandchildren and great grandchild: Andrea Berger of Rochester, MN, Nicholas Muhle and Jonathan Novotny of Omaha, Katherine Novotny of Los Angeles, CA, Elizabeth (Brandon) Wagner and Reed of Lubbock, TX, and Alexander Lamb of Montreal, Quebec. Her brothers and sister-in-law: John Bohlmann, Mark Bohlmann, and Becky Bohlmann-Williams. And many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers, and several brother and sister-in-laws.

A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 1, 2019
