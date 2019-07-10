|
|
Gloria Neuhaus
Victor - Gloria Neuhaus, age 93 of Victor, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo with her family by her side.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church south of Victor with Pastor Stuart Rethwisch officiating. Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the St. John's Lutheran Church.
Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor and her family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Memorials may be designated St. John's Lutheran Church and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 485, Victor, Iowa 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with Gloria's family online at www.smithfh.com.
Gloria Mae Schuldt was born the daughter of Alvin Henry Schuldt and Mae Katherine Offt on August 19, 1925 on the family farm near Keystone, Iowa. She was raised near Keystone and Marengo, Iowa respectively, and graduated from Marengo High School with the class of 1943.
Gloria was united in marriage to Milferd Neuhaus on August 29, 1948 at St. John's Lutheran Church south of Victor, Iowa. They were blessed with three daughters, Margaret, Marna and Marcella, and one son, Mark. The couple resided near Deep River, Iowa on the family farm and in 1966 they purchased and moved to a farm south of Victor. Gloria was a homemaker and after her husband, Milferd's passing in 1974, she worked as a waitress at the Star Inn and Farmer Nick's restaurants on Interstate 80 near Victor and Montezuma, respectively. Gloria was a longtime member of the St. John's Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid and was a 4-H Leader for many years.
Gloria's family and faith were most important to her. She was a hard worker who loved life on the farm. She was a talented seamstress and made all of her family's clothing. Her enjoyments were tending to her flowers and yard, going to dances, taking car rides in her shiny new cars, Word Search and jigsaw puzzles. She will be remembered for the love and care she provided to her family.
Gloria is survived by her daughters, Margaret Crockett of Guernsey, Iowa, Marna (Barry) Mohr of Ladora, Iowa and Marcella Chvala of Victor; son, Mark (Kim) Neuhaus of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 11 grandchildren: Alisa Smith, Nathan Slykhuis, Scott (Jermane) Slykhuis, Scott (Angela) Crockett, Travis (Daphne) Neuhaus, Mindy (Calvin) Henderson, R.A. Neuhaus, Alan (Sara) Mohr, Stacy (Chris) Montross, Aric (Lacey) Chvala, Kyle (Jillissa) Chvala, and Allison Madren; 36 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Thomas of Fruita, Colorado; and sister-in-law, Marian Schuldt of Montezuma, Iowa.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milferd; brother, Don Schuldt; sister, Audrey Meinke; sons-in-law, Scott Crockett and Mark Chvala;sister-in-law, Marilyn Neuhaus and brothers-in-law, Laverne "Butch" Meinke and Gary Thomas.
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 10, 2019