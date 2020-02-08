Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Washington Mennonite Church.
Gordon Paul Watson


1938 - 2020
Gordon Paul Watson Obituary
Gordon Paul Watson

Washington - Gordon Paul Watson, 81, of Washington died Friday, February 7, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Washington Mennonite Church. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 12:00-7:00 PM with the family present from 3:00-7:00 PM at the church. A private family burial will be held prior to the service at the Bethel Cemetery.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
