Gordon Paul Watson
Washington - Gordon Paul Watson, 81, of Washington died Friday, February 7, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Washington Mennonite Church. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 12:00-7:00 PM with the family present from 3:00-7:00 PM at the church. A private family burial will be held prior to the service at the Bethel Cemetery.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020