|
|
Grace Young
Iowa City - Grace Young, 93 of Iowa City formerly of rural North Liberty died Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Oaknoll Retirement Residence in Iowa City.
Funeral services will be held at 11am Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Iowa City where there will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the services and a time of fellowship immediately following the services. Memorial donations can be made in her memory to First Presbyterian Church or Oaknoll Retirement Residence. To share a thought memory of condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Grace's family and her services.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019