Grant Patrick Bevins
Belle Plaine - Grant Patrick Bevins, 24, of Belle Plaine, IA passed away Monday, August 5, 2019.
Grant was born June 21, 1995 to Patrick and Sheila (Walton) Bevins in Cedar Rapids, IA. From about the time he could walk, Grant was always wearing cowboy boots and a hat. In school his daily attire was mesh shorts, boots and even his own creations of cutoff jeans and bib overalls. Graduating with the Belle Plaine class of 2014, Grant was involved in football and wrestling, he enjoyed shop class and was a member of the FFA. Following school, Grant worked for East Side Body Shop, Henning's Farms, Shawn's Hay Grinding and most recently as a hay grinder for Koopman Forage Services for 3 years.
Grant was a true outdoorsman. His hunting obsession started early on with his cap gun as a young boy. As he got older, he quickly earned the name "Turtleman" for his expert trapping skills. Using his parent's driveway to clean the animals he had caught. He worked on his entrepreneur skills by trapping for local farmers, and having tanks full of bait for fishing. Grant's trucks were like his children even naming them and spending most of his money on them. He could back a trailer into the most impossible spots in one shot.
Supporting the mullet and slogan "It's not a haircut, it's a lifestyle, Grant lived life to the fullest, with no reservations. If he had an idea, he was going to try it. He was never serious, always smiling, and playing pranks. Most of all, "Uncle Grant" as known to his nieces and nephews, loved spending time with family and friends.
Grant is survived by his parents, Pat and Sheila Bevins of Belle Plaine; sisters, Sierra (Justin) DeVoe of Prairie City, Tiffany (Devin) Rinderknecht of Palo; nieces and nephews, Quintin, Braxton and Kinley DeVoe, Rayegan Rinderknecht and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Russ and Nancy Walton and Kenny and Ellie Bevins.
Services were 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Belle Plaine High School Gymnasium with Russ Spading officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine. Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Sunday, August 11th at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at
www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 18, 2019