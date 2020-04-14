|
Gwendolyn Meyer-Collingwood
Belle Plaine - Gwendolyn Meyer-Collingwood, age 85, of Belle Plaine, passed away Monday April 13, 2020 at Belle Plaine Nursing and Rehab Center. Per Gwen's wishes there will be no services. Cards and memorials may be sent to Stephanie Kinney 4295 Black Hawk Avenue SW Oxford, Iowa 52322. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements.
Gwen is survived by her daughters Stephanie (Terry) Kinney of Oxford, and Valerie (Jim) Beenken of Maynardville, TN; three grandchildren, Corey Coulson of North Liberty, Shannon Rouse of Marengo, and Jesse (Jessica) Beenken of Maynardville, TN; three great grandchildren, Roman Rouse, Kayleigh and Kolton Beenken; four sisters, Mary Jane Eder of Phoenix, AR, Barbara Fry of Williamsburg, Rebecca (David) Hertsgaard of Palm Desert, CA, Constance Schuelke of San Diego, CA; and a sister in law, Florine (Joe) Dietz of Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Marvin Meyer in 2000, a daughter Angela Johnson in 2014 and brothers in law Alan Eder and Herbert Fry.
Gwendolyn Ruth Schuelke was born June 7, 1934 the daughter of Enno and Ruth Firnhaber Schuelke. She attended the Lutheran School and graduated from Williamsburg High School with the class of 1952. Gwen was united in marriage to Marvin Meyer on July 2, 1952 in Williamsburg where they farmed until moving to Maynardville, TN in 1980. She worked at Cendant Call Center in Knoxville, TN from 1999 to 2004. Gwen lost her husband Marvin in May of 2000. After retiring in 2004, Gwen moved to Belle Plaine where she married Hawley Collingwood. She thoroughly enjoyed crossword puzzles and visiting with many of her friends.
