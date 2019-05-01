|
Harold A. Newkirk, age 86 of North Liberty, passed away February 8, 2019 at home.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 780 Court Avenue, Marengo. The memorial service will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Andrew Gray officiating. Private inurnment will follow at the Marengo Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or the Iowa City Hospice in Harold's name. Kloster Funeral Home is assisting with local arrangements.
Harold is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary; his brother Glenn (Maxine) Newkirk; his children, Denise (Randy) Salm, Scott Newkirk and Lynette (Edward) Sheehan; and his grandchildren, Matthew and Stephanie Sheehan. Also surviving are cousins, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his infant son Paul and his parents.
Harold Alan Newkirk was born February 2, 1933 in his grandmother's house in Marengo, Iowa. He was the eldest son of Roy C. and Martha M. (Stephen) Newkirk, and the stepson of Irvin Whitlock. He grew up in Marengo, leaving only to serve in the United States Navy from 1952 - 1958. Upon his return, Harold met Mary Mahoney and they married on June 28, 1958. Harold worked for the Amana Refrigeration Company for 40 years, retiring in 1993. Shortly after his retirement, Harold and Mary sold the family home and moved to Marion. They began escaping the Iowa cold as "Winter Texans". Eventually they moved to Corpus Christie, TX, to experience the year-round warmth. Harold was a frequent traveler during his career at Amana and enjoyed visiting Alaska, Ireland and Mexico with Mary after retiring. He enjoyed many yearly fishing trips to Canada with Scott and Mary. An avid hunter and fisherman, he adored all the family pets, but none more than Boone, his beloved hunting dog. Together Harold and Mary shared a love of God, golf, crosswords, bridge, friends and family.
