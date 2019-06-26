|
Harold G. Hertel
South Amana - Harold Gene Hertel, age 76, of South Amana, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Rose Haven Nursing Home, Marengo. There will be a graveside service at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, with Elder Alan Trumpold officiating. Burial will be in the South Amana Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. A memorial fund has been established.
Harold is survived by his wife of 52 years Jeanne Hertel; a son Tim (Erika) Hertel, of Homestead; three grandchildren Dalton, Carter and Peyton; a sister Helen Selzer, of Homestead and her family Scott, Neil (Rebecca), and their children Gabriel and Aidan. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law Lial Selzer in 2017.
Harold was born January 23, 1943, in Garner, the son of Edgar and Dorothy (Fowler) Hertel. He married Jeanne Phelps, on June 6, 1967 in Cedar Rapids. The couple made their home in South Amana. Harold worked for Tucker Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids for 54 years, retiring in 2014. He enjoyed Kayaking on the Iowa River and many other places and flying RC airplanes. He made miniature doll houses and accessories in his shop in their basement.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 26, 2019