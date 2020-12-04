1/1
Harold J. "Jim" Larew
Harold J. "Jim" Larew

Oxford - Harold James "Jim" Larew, 94 of rural Oxford died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Crestview Care Center in West Branch.

Private family services will be held at 10am Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Services. The services will be livestreamed for friends and extended family. Please share your support and memories with Jim's family and find a link to the livestream details on his Livestream Link at www.gayandciha.com under obituaries. This can be viewed anytime during and after the services. Burial with military honors will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Oxford United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory of condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
