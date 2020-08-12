Harold "Bil" MeyerIowa City - Harold W. "Bil" Meyer, 71, of Iowa City, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Windmill Manor in Coralville from complications of Parkinson's.A greeting time and celebration of Bil's life is being planned for a future date. Please RSVP to billmeyer0430@gmail.com if you would like to attend and the family will reach out to you. Graveside services will be Friday at 11:00 am in the Lone Tree Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and please respect the request to wear masks. Memorials may be directed to the Harold "Bil" Meyer Memorial Fund. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements.Born April 30, 1949 in Iowa City, the son of Harold W. and Alice M (Buline) Meyer, Bil grew up in West Liberty and when in the 6th grade, his family moved to Iowa City. He graduated from University High School in Iowa City. He worked as a shipping / receiving clerk at ACT in Iowa City and also for People's Drug (Drug Fair) in Towncrest on the east side of Iowa City.Survivors include sisters, Mary Schneider (Sam) of West Liberty and Beverly Megan of North Liberty; nephews, Tim Schneider (Kathy) of West Liberty, Chuck Schneider (Jennifer) of Naperville, Illinois, Michael Probst (Melissa) of Atlanta, Georgia, Brad Guyer (Tina) of Iowa City and niece Shelley Hartsock (Brian) of Atlanta, Georgia. Bil was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Pam Guyer, a brother in law Dave Megan and a nephew Brian Guyer.