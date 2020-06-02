Harold F. Moessner, age 92, of Amana, peacefully passed into heaven on a most beautiful spring day, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Colonial Manor of Amana. A graveside service, practicing social distancing, will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the South Amana Cemetery, South Amana, with Pastor Heather Hayes officiating. Family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church, Cedar Rapids, or American Cancer Society. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Harold is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lillian; his daughters Mary (Grant) Case, Atlanta, Marti (Mark) Marz, of Cedar Rapids and Becky (Bill) Roark, Springfield, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Laura (Keith) Simmonds, Emily (Jay) Whiten, Andrew (Stephanie Campbell) Marz, Sarah (Gino) DiGioia, Amanda (Keith) Davis, Tim (Emily Callen) Roark, and Kelly (Chris) Koehn; six great grandchildren, Daniel and Anna Simmonds, Jackson Whiten, Nolan Davis, Daphne DiGioia and Jacob Marz; a sister Katie Berger of Middle Amana; four nephews and six nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Lina (Leichsenring) Moessner; a brother, Arnold; a sister Lucille; a sister-in-law, Betty Moessner; a brother-in-law Ray Berger; his parent-in-law Martin and Henrietta Berger; sisters-in-law, Doris Trumpold and Rose Marie Lortz; brothers-in-law John Trumpold, George Trimpe and Harlan Lortz.
Harold was born October 18, 1927, in Middle Amana. He was brought up during the Great Depression and World War II. He graduated in 1945 from Amana High School. He served in the U.S. Army in 1945-1946. He continued his education at the University of Iowa, earning a BS degree in 1950. He married Lillian on December 20, 1950, in Iowa City. He graduated from Medical School at the University of Iowa in 1953, and served his internship at Youngstown, Ohio. In 1954, he returned to Amana to practice Family Medicine.
In 1974, Harold joined the faculty of the new Family Medicine Department in the College of Medicine at the University of Iowa. In 1979, he became the Director of the Family Practice Residency Program at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. In 1986, he joined the faculty at the Family Practice Residency Program at the University of Alabama, in Huntsville, Alabama. He retired and moved to Cedar Rapids in 1993. He and Lillian enjoyed a number of years wintering in Ft. Meyers Beach, Florida.
In his retirement, Harold and Lillian were active members of the First Presbyterian Church, in Cedar Rapids. He served as past President of Colonial Manor, of Amana, the Iowa Division of the American Cancer Society and the Iowa Academy of Family Practice. He also belonged to the Iowa and the American Medical Society, and the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine.
Harold was a lifelong fan of the University of Iowa Hawkeye athletic teams and the Chicago Cubs. He lived a life of service and integrity throughout his career in medicine and in the many other challenges that life brings. He loved his family and was very proud of all of their accomplishments.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Essence of Life Hospice and the brave, dedicated and loving staff at Colonial Manor Nursing Home and Lakeview Assisted Living.
Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 2 to Jun. 10, 2020.