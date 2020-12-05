Harry Epstein
Iowa City - Harry Epstein, 81, formerly of Iowa City, died Nov. 18, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Davenport, Iowa. His health deteriorated following a stroke in 2012, and he recently had contracted COVID-19. A memorial celebration may be held at a later date.
Harry was born June 20, 1939, in Los Angeles, where he was raised by George and Lillian Epstein with his six siblings. In the 1960s, he followed his brother Glen to Iowa City. The two eventually opened Epstein's Books, a popular hangout for bibliophiles, beatniks, hippies, and counterculturists of all stripes. Poetry and fiction readings hosted there often extended into late-night conversations about literature and life. Former Iowa Writers' Workshop director John Leggett called the store "the social center of the Left Bank atmosphere here." Taking on urban renewal and promising to donate half his salary to the public library, Harry narrowly lost a 1973 primary bid for City Council.
A creative spirit, Harry loved reading (novelists Kurt Vonnegut and Henry Miller were favorites), making music on the hand drums (he frequently performed with the 1970s Iowa City band Mother Blues at Little Bill's), and writing (he self-published a memoir). After the bookstore closed in 1977, he turned his attention to making mirrors, selling his hand-crafted art in Southern California and in Iowa City. In fact, his popular Tigerhawk mirrors, which he sold outside Kinnick Stadium on game days, can still be found in various businesses and homes. In the 1990s, he married his soulmate, Constance Sayre, and the two relocated to Socorro, New Mexico, which had a community and climate they loved.
Harry was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and his brothers George and Glen. He is survived by his son, Hart (Emily Matson), and grandson, Harry Winter, of Iowa City; Hart's mother, Debra Rose Barry, of Gilroy, California; his brothers Jim of Rio Vista, California, Matthew (Monique) of Mill Valley, California, Benjamin (Kathleen) of Costa Mesa, California; his sister, Natalie, of Los Angeles; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to everloved.com/life-of/harry-epstein
.