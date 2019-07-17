|
Hazel Guehrn
Amana - Hazel Marie Guehrn, 82, Amana, died Thursday, July 4, 2019. Visitation and a memorial service were held Sunday, July 7, at the Middle Amana Church, Middle Amana, Inurnment will be at Bishop Cemetery at a later date.
Born in rural Johnson County on July 18, 1936, to John and Marguerite Hoppe, Hazel attended the Amana Schools graduating from Amana High School in 1955. She married Richard Guehrn Aug. 31, 1856 at the Marengo United Methodist Church and the couple made their home in Marengo. They had one son, David.
Hazel was employed at the Colony Inn as a waitress while in high school and later worked at the Amana Society "Main office" and then for Krauss Furniture. Later she and Richard bought Shaull's Tractor and Implement, Marengo. Upon retirement in 1998 they moved to Tucson, Arizona.
After the death of her husband, Hazel returned to Iowa County, living in Amana and working part time at Krauss Furniture, later at the Kitchen Sink and at the Amana Arts Guild Arts Center. These past few years, she spent winters with her son at his home in Southaven. Hazel was known and loved for her quiet cheerfulness, her kindness and sense of humor. She enjoyed gardening and taking her beloved dog on early morning and evening walks.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard (1998), brothers John, Glenn, Vernon and LeRoy Hoppe. She is survived by her son, David of Southaven, MS, her brother, Ray Hoppe, Fergus Falls, MN, and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, all of whom will miss her very much.
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 17, 2019