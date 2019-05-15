Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Lone Tree Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Ehlert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Ann (Krueger) Ehlert


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Ann (Krueger) Ehlert Obituary
Helen Ann (Krueger) Ehlert

Lone Tree - Helen Ann (Krueger) Ehlert, 69, longtime resident of this area died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the Lone Tree Health Care Center.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Lone Tree Cemetery. Following this, a celebration of Helen's life will be held from 3-5 pm on Tuesday at Gay Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Helen's memory to Iowa City Hospice or Lone Tree Health Care Center in recognition of such compassionate care they provided Helen and her family. To view a more complete obituary, or to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now