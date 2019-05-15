|
|
Helen Ann (Krueger) Ehlert
Lone Tree - Helen Ann (Krueger) Ehlert, 69, longtime resident of this area died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the Lone Tree Health Care Center.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Lone Tree Cemetery. Following this, a celebration of Helen's life will be held from 3-5 pm on Tuesday at Gay Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Helen's memory to Iowa City Hospice or Lone Tree Health Care Center in recognition of such compassionate care they provided Helen and her family. To view a more complete obituary, or to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 15, 2019