|
|
Helen Byington
Iowa City - Helen Beneke Byington, 93, of Iowa City, died peacefully November 21, 2019 at Oaknoll Health Center.
A memorial service to celebrate Helen's life will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Oaknoll Retirement Residence, where a gathering will be held prior to the service from 1:30 to 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Camp Courageous, Oaknoll Foundation or St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.
Helen is survived by two daughters, Lee Ann Muller of Walker Valley, NY and Karly (Randy) Beavers of Johnston, IA; her sister Linda J. Hessel of Hoffman Estates, IL, and two grandchildren.
For the full obituary or online condolences, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019